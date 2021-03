Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Withdrawing all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by May 1 as called for in a deal between the United States and the Taliban would be "tough," President Biden said in an interview that aired Wednesday.The president added he is still deciding whether to...

