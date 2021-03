Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 10:00 Hits: 4

Army Reserve Capt. Deshauna Barber is thinking big. The CEO of the nonpartisan Service Women’s Action Network (SWAN), which connects female service members with various resources, Barber has spent the last year working to give the 10,000-member-...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/543320-expanding-swans-impact