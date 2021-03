Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 21:57 Hits: 2

A National Guard member on assignment at the Capitol died after a medical emergency, defense officials said Thursday.“Joint Task Force District of Columbia is sad to confirm the death of a National Guard member serving with the U.S. Capitol security...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/542831-guardsman-deployed-to-capitol-dies-after-medical-emergency