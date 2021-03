Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 01:05 Hits: 2

A series of security flaws last month at the Maryland military installation that houses Air Force One allowed an intruder to roam "unencumbered" for more than five hours and board a plane designated for senior government leaders, the Air Force’...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/542866-pentagon-watchdog-intruder-roamed-unencumbered-for-hours-at-joint-base-andrews