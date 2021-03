Articles

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called international alliances “force multipliers” for the U.S. in a Sunday op-ed.The secretaries wrote in The Washington Post that the U.S. is prioritizing...

