Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 15:39 Hits: 2

In his annual address on the state of the service, Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz spelled out plans to attract new members.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/03/12/very-difficult-environment-coast-guard-offers-incentives-entice-recruits.html