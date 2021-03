Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 23:37 Hits: 3

The Pentagon’s onerous acquisition pipeline is “antithetical to prioritizing” artificial intelligence and must change if the country hopes to stay ahead of China, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt said...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/QM8tu9sC3rM/