Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 16:49 Hits: 1

Senior military leaders are voicing support for women in the military after Fox News host Tucker Carlson complained on his show about recent changes meant to attract and retain more female service members.“Women lead our most lethal units with...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/542744-military-leaders-hit-tucker-carlson-over-divisive-remarks-on-women-in-military