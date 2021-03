Articles

Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller says in a forthcoming interview that former President Trump's speech at a "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6 was to blame for the deadly Capitol riot later that day.“Would anybody have marched on the...

