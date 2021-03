Articles

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will travel together to Japan and South Korea next week, the State Department said in a statement Wednesday, the first overseas trip for senior Cabinet officials. State...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/542531-blinken-austin-to-make-first-overseas-trip-to-japan-south-korea