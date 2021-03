Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 20:34 Hits: 1

The Navy's new destroyer passed a round of sea trials in which it sailed through two storms off California and Alaska.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/03/09/navy-megadestroyer-zumwalt-makes-it-through-round-of-rough-water-trials.html