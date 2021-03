Articles

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved keeping nearly 2,300 National Guardsmen at the U.S. Capitol through May 23, the Pentagon said Tuesday evening.The move extends the Guard’s deployment more than two months past when it was supposed to...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/542445-pentagon-approves-national-guard-presence-at-capitol-through-may-23