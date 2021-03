Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 21:03 Hits: 2

A recent string of fatal National Guard UH-60 accidents have raised cause for concern, but the Army general in charge of aviation plans and operations said the service is not seeing a systemic...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/bVjnn8QPnNE/