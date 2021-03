Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 20:31 Hits: 2

Authorities said on Monday that a man linked to the Oath Keepers militia group and former President Trump’s ally Roger Stone has been arrested.ABC News reports that Roberto Minuta of Newburgh, New York was arrested on Saturday after he was seen in a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/542156-authorities-arrest-oath-keeper-leader-seen-with-roger-stone