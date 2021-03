Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 11:50 Hits: 2

While the Wyoming National Guard was sending more than 100 troops to Washington, D.C., to help with security around President Joe Biden's inauguration in January, Gov. Mark Gordon quietly mobilized dozens of Guard troops and others in case of violence at the state Capitol in Cheyenne.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/03/06/wyoming-governor-quietly-mobilized-guard-troops-state-capitol.html