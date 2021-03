Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 18:42 Hits: 0

The government also announced the chief of the Defence Staff‚ Gen. Nick Carter, will remain in his post until the end of November, rather than depart in June as previously planned.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/nwbsiR5OrSU/