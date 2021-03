Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 20:22 Hits: 1

The Biden administration is considering a Virginia military base as a possible location to house unaccompanied migrant children, the Pentagon confirmed on Friday.“Upon request from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the U.S. Army...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/541858-administration-eyes-virginia-army-base-to-house-migrant-children