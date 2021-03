Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 22:54 Hits: 5

President Biden ordered the Pentagon to conduct airstrikes on two targets inside Syria last week but called off the second target 30 minutes before the bombardment, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.Multiple administration officials told...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/541721-biden-called-off-second-military-target-in-syria-minutes-before-strike-report