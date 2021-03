Articles

Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021

The White House on Wednesday said it is considering a military response to a rocket attack on an air base in western Iraq that houses U.S. and coalition troops.At least 10 rockets struck Al Asad air base in Iraq's Anbar province...

