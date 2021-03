Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 16:59 Hits: 1

Army officials on a call with law enforcement officials Jan. 6 expressed concerns about the optics of deploying the National Guard to the U.S. Capitol, the commander of the D.C. National Guard said Wednesday.“The Army senior leaders did not think...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/541409-dc-guard-chief-backs-up-law-enforcement-account-of-key-jan-6-call