Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 20:09 Hits: 1

The Pentagon and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) opened COVID-19 vaccination sites in Texas and New York on Wednesday, with more slated for Florida and Pennsylvania in the coming days.Three vaccination centers were opened in...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/540563-pentagon-fema-open-mass-vaccination-sites-in-texas-and-new-york