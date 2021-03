Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 12:00 Hits: 0

At least 92 US military veterans were deported between 2013 and 2018. These deportees are not currently included in Biden's effort to reunite families as part of his new immigration reform plan.

Read more https://www.govexec.com/defense/2021/03/deported-veterans-stranded-far-home-after-years-military-service-press-biden-bring-them-back/172294/