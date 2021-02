Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 22:25 Hits: 2

The Pentagon on Thursday said the coronavirus pandemic prevented officials from gathering data for an annual report on unwanted sexual contact at the military academies.Defense officials had planned to administer in-person surveys at the schools in...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/540593-pentagon-covid-19-derailed-annual-survey-of-sexual-assaults-at-academies