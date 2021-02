Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 17:42 Hits: 1

The Air Force is testing new counter-drone systems that use either direct energy or microwaves to take out unmanned drones.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/02/25/air-force-testing-out-weapons-fry-enemy-drones-directed-energy-microwaves.html