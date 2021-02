Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 11:05 Hits: 0

The wife of a slain Navy veteran testified Tuesday their 165-pound dog didn't give any indication her husband was in danger.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/02/24/navy-vets-widow-testifies-she-saw-no-sign-of-danger-guest-shot-her-husband.html