Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 19:31 Hits: 1

People moved by the video ranged from rank-and-file troops to SecDef Lloyd Austin and members of Congress.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/02/24/i-am-not-one-million-story-marine-speaks-out-after-viral-tiktok-video-about-sexual-misconduct.html