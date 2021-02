Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 21:21 Hits: 2

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Tuesday he is directing lead Senate Democrats to draft bipartisan legislation invest in developing disruptive new technologies and challenge Beijing.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/zrTP3nWbonw/