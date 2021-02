Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 01:02 Hits: 3

A Virginia Beach-based Navy sailor has died of COVID-19, the service said Tuesday, marking the military’s 23rd death during the pandemic.The sailor, who was assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 based at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, died Monday...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/540204-navy-sailor-in-virginia-dies-of-covid-19