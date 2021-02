Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 10:45 Hits: 0

NATO has just under 10,000 troops in the war-ravaged country helping to train and advise the Afghan security forces.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/02/18/nato-chief-dismisses-early-pullout-of-afghan-troop-trainers.html