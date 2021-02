Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 16:19 Hits: 2

Scheduled for release this spring, the updated version of FM 7-0 seeks to simplify leaders' approach to training.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/02/18/less-combat-center-focus-more-small-unit-skills-army-release-new-training-manual.html