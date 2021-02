Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 11:00 Hits: 1

That work will allow the USS Gerald R. Ford to tie up at the yard for a final check-up later this year.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/02/19/enterprise-moves-so-newport-news-shipbuilding-can-upgrade-80-year-old-pier.html