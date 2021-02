Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 20:09 Hits: 2

A group of 25 prominent nonprofit organizations on Wednesday urged Congress to end “forever wars” and rein in presidents' war-making authority. The groups, which range the political spectrum, ask lawmakers to join Rep. Barbara Lee’s (...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/539264-group-of-25-prominent-non-profits-urge-congress-to-pull-war-powers