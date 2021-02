Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 22:36 Hits: 1

The suspended head of the Army War College is being investigated over allegations of sexual misconduct, a service official said Thursday.Maj. Gen. Stephen Maranian “was suspended from his duties for an allegation of inappropriate touching...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/539491-suspended-head-of-army-war-college-faces-sexual-misconduct-investigation