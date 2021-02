Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 17:40 Hits: 1

Public trust in security at Joint Base Andrews, the Maryland military installation that houses Air Force One, was “eroded” after a man gained unauthorized access last week, the base’s commander says.“The nation’s eyes are on...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/538626-joint-base-andrews-commander-says-breach-eroded-public-trust-in-security