Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 17:40 Hits: 1

The Biden administration on Thursday announced its sanctions campaign related to the military coup in Myanmar, targeting military commanders, their families and businesses and redirecting $42.4 million of U.S. assistance away from the government.The...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/538439-biden-to-redirect-424m-in-aid-to-myanmar-sanction-key-military-figures