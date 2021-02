Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 22:20 Hits: 3

The changes are a response to the 2019 fire aboard the Conception dive boat off the Channel Islands, which killed 34 people.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/02/11/coast-guard-enact-sweeping-safety-reforms-wake-of-deadly-conception-boat-fire.html