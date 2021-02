Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 21:33 Hits: 1

President Biden on Wednesday paid tribute to the men and women serving in the U.S. military, pledging to uphold diversity and promising never to politicize their work in his first visit to the Pentagon as commander in chief. In prepared remarks...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/538299-biden-lays-out-military-approach-in-first-remarks-as-commander-in-chief-at