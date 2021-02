Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 21:40 Hits: 1

President Biden on Wednesday announced a Defense Department review of its China strategy as part of a larger push to decide how his administration will counter Beijing.“We need to meet the growing challenges posed by China to keep peace and defend...

