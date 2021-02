Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 19:00 Hits: 3

President Biden on Wednesday announced sanctions targeting Myanmar's military officials, their families and some businesses following a coup in that country that led to the detainment of democratically elected government officials....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/538252-biden-announces-sanctions-on-myanmar-military-leaders-following-coup