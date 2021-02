Articles

Published on Saturday, 06 February 2021

President Biden's announcement this week that he is ending U.S. support for offensive operations in Yemen’s civil war was his first major foreign policy move in office.Coupled with a commitment to support a diplomatic resolution more forcefully and...

