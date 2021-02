Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 00:57 Hits: 3

Deploying thousands of National Guardsmen at the U.S. Capitol through mid-March is costing nearly $500 million, a defense official confirmed to The Hill.The official did not have a more detailed breakdown of the costs, which Bloomberg first reported...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/537468-national-guard-deployment-at-capitol-costing-nearly-500m