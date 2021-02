Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 22:47 Hits: 1

The four-star general in charge of U.S. Army Europe and Africa said the service needs a multidomain task force and a "Theater Fires Command" in the European theater, but it's unclear when those will...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/nOoIo-mtqtc/