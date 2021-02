Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 21:28 Hits: 1

Nominee Kathleen Hicks wants the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, which would report to her, to be the tool to guide the department's transformation for using artificial intelligence.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/9jLAnfJPrpM/