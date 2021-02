Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 00:31 Hits: 1

The U.S.-led military coalition killed the top ISIS leader in Iraq this week in an airstrike intended to beat back a resurging terror campaign after a double suicide bombing in Baghdad this month.The coalition announced on Friday that Jabbar Salman...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/536580-top-isis-leader-in-iraq-killed-in-us-airstrike