Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 14:13 Hits: 1

The beard petition argues that it's time for the Army to loosen its restriction on facial hair for male soldiers.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/01/29/facial-hair-petition-gains-momentum-after-sma-tells-force-you-will-not-have-beard.html