Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 09:10 Hits: 4

An unspecified number of sailors assigned to the Hawaii-based ship tested positive and have been isolating off the ship.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/01/31/uss-chafee-crew-quarantining-san-diego-due-covid-19-outbreak.html