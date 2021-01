Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 01:05 Hits: 9

The top leaders in the House and Senate have given approval for the U.S. Capitol Police officer who sustained fatal injuries during the siege at the Capitol earlier this month to lie in the Capitol rotunda as an honor to his service.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/01/29/air-force-vet-capitol-police-officer-brian-sicknick-lie-honor-us-capitol.html