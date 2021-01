Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 14:20 Hits: 2

An Arizona Army National Guard UG-60 Black Hawk crew was able to hoist the hikers and the rescue teams from the site Tuesday.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/01/28/army-national-guard-crews-rescue-hiker-5-others-stranded-due-snow-arizona.html