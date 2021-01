Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 15:06 Hits: 0

Flynn, who currently serves as deputy chief of staff for Army operations, plans and training at the Pentagon, was key in crafting a new Army force generation model that was introduced this fall.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/RgDG0J8O-00/