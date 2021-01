Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 02:23 Hits: 2

The Pentagon's chief weapons tester is concerned the Abram tank's increased weight is causing transportability issues, but the service says the new version can perform like the current fleet.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/lKq5UNOk9yk/